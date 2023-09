20 September 2023 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

On September 20, at about 10:00, a quadcopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces’ formations attempted to conduct flights over the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Shusha district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

As a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the quadcopter was detected and landed by special technical means.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz