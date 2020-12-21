By Trend

According to the preliminary results of the assessment of monuments in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, 11 mosques were destroyed in the city, chairman of the Public Association of the Organization for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments in the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan, member of the working group created in connection with the assessment and inventory in Shusha city Faig Ismayilov told Trend on Dec. 21.

story will be updated

--

