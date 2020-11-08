A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kateryna Zelenko commented on the attack of the premises of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv, the Unity News Network (UNN) has reported.

"We strongly condemn the attack of the premises of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv by unknown persons. Law enforcement agencies have already begun the necessary investigative actions. The perpetrators must be found and held accountable," Zelenko said.