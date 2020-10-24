A 'Smerch' missile launched by Armenian troops landed in a garden of a private house [in Azerbaijan], Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted today.

"Smerch missile in the garden of private residential house fired by Armenia. Nothing else can prove indiscriminate and targeted shelling of civilians by Armenia. Now: new wave of denalism will start from Armenian side," he wrote.