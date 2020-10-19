Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijan's Goranboy, Terter, and Aghdam regions using mortars and artillery during the night despite the humanitarian truce that entered force on October 18.

Since this morning, the territory of the Aghjabedi region is under fire, the Defence Ministry reported today.

Earlier today, President Ilham Aliyev wrote in Twitter that Armenian forces have continued to blatantly violate the humanitarian cease-fire by using heavy artillery targeting residential areas and combat positions in Azerbaijan since October 18.