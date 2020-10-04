By Trend

Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office has issued a statement about the losses as a result of the massive artillery shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports on Oct. 4 referring to the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

Some 22 people were killed, 74 people were injured, 49 civilian facilities and 248 residential buildings were damaged from September 27 till October 4 10:00 (GMT+4) as a result of massive artillery shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian Armed Forces.

