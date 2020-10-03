Azerbaijan’s presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that the Armenian armed forces continue to purposefully fire at the Azerbaijani settlements and civilians, announcing that over 2,000 shells fell in Tartar district on October 2.

"Over 2,000 shells fell in Tartar district today. This is atrocity, barbarity, and inhumanity," he said on October 2

Hajiyev said that the Azerbaijani armed forces will take adequate measures in response.

"These actions of Armenia, which grossly violate international humanitarian law, including the provisions of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, are a war crime.”

The Azerbaijani villages in Shamkir, Tartar, Barda and Aghdam regions have faced intense attacks by the Armenian armed forces on October 2.

Sabirkend village of the Shamkir region was hit by ten 10 missiles fired from the Tochka-U tactical missile system from the territory of Armenia. Armenian armed forces also subjected to artillery fire the Terter city, the Shikharh village of the region, and the Sogan-Verdiler village of the Barda region. Three more residential areas - Guzanli settlement of the Aghdam region, Amirli settlement of the Barda region and Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz region. The ministry said that there are casualties among the civilians without providing further information.

The clashes on the line of contact broke out on September 27 when Armenian forces attacked Azerbaijani civilian settlement and military positions. The attacks have killed 19 Azerbaijani civilians and injured dozens others.

Azerbaijan launched counter-attack along the line of contact, and declared partial mobilization on September 28. The Azerbaijani officials have repeatedly voiced that the country’s army doesn’t and will not target civilians.