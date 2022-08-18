Baku, Cairo look into ways of expanding tourism cooperation

18 August 2022 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency intends to expand tourism cooperation with Egypt.

At a meeting with Egyptian ambassador to Azerbaijan Hisham Mohamed Nagi Abdel Hamid, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev expressed his readiness for the implementation of different strategies aimed at promoting the partnership in the tourism sector.

Fuad Naghiyev praised Azerbaijan's attention to the development of the tourism industry and filled the Egyptian ambassador on the tourism potential of the territories that saw liberation from the Armenian occupation. He pointed out that expanding cooperation within the framework of international organizations will contribute to the development of tourism relations between the two countries.

The Egyptian ambassador noted that Azerbaijan has rich tourism potential, as well as a variety of tourism products and multicultural values ​​that can be offered to Egyptian tourists, and the importance of raising awareness about Azerbaijan in Egypt.

He said that in addition to flights from Baku to Sharm el-Sheikh, the opening of Baku-Cairo-Baku direct flights can increase the number of tourist trips.

The sides discussed a joint action plan and other measures aimed at promoting tourism cooperation.

