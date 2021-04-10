“Buta Airways” - the low-cost airline of Azerbaijan will start operating special flights from Baku to Zhukovsky airport (IATA: ZIA) located in the municipality of Moscow.

Flights to this destination will be carried out from April 23, once a week - on Fridays.

Taking into account the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two fares – “Standard” and “Super”. Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options.

Tickets for these flights are available on the official website of “Buta Airways” (at the “Super” and “Standard” fares), as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare). The cost of a ticket for the flight starts from 55 euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Passengers traveling on Baku-Zhukovsky airport flights should:

have the right to enter the territory of Russia. The entry requirements for Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/russia

get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/clinics.

Passengers of the flights in the Zhukovsky airport-Baku direction should:

check their right of entry to Azerbaijan. The list of categories of persons who are allowed to enter Azerbaijan is available at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan

get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the test results which will be verified at the check-in counters.

The list of clinics where you can take a COVID-19 test in Russia is available at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan.

In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving in Baku by these flights will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Passengers should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 48 hours prior to their scheduled flight departure.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in connection with the epidemiological situation in the country, persons meeting and seeing off passengers are not allowed to enter the Terminal.

You can follow all updates and news on the social networks pages of “Buta Airways”: