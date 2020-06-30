By Trend

The sales of air tickets to passengers in Azerbaijan after the quarantine regime will be possible at cash registers, and online, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Eldar Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the speech at an online meeting held on by the initiative of the Association of Tourism Agencies of Azerbaijan.

He noted that after the cancellation of quarantine regime, travel agencies will be able to sell tickets to customers as before. Touching upon the importance of introducing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hajiyev added that this is aimed at protecting the health of citizens and preventing the risk of widespread spread of the virus.

Hajiyev noted that special flights, which are currently being carried out, are pilot projects, and depending on the results, opening of flights in other directions is also being considered.

During the meeting, Chairman of the board of the Association of Tourism Agencies Rufat Hajiyev said that the travel agencies experienced great financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’re currently in crisis.

