By Trend

A direct charter flight to be implemented from Rome to Baku, Trend reports referring to the Facebook page of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy on March 17.

According to the embassy, Azerbaijani citizens who applied to the embassy with the purpose of returning from Italy due to the epidemiological situation in this country, will be provided by the direct charter flight from Rome in the evening of March 17.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz