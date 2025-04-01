European Women's Chess Championship: Upcoming matches for national team

1 April 2025 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

The 25th European Women's Chess Championship is currently taking place in Rhodes, Greece, Azernews reports.

Eight Azerbaijani chess players are participating in the tournament. A total of 137 chess players from 34 different countries are competing in the event.

In the opening round, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Turkan Mammadyarova, Sabina Ibrahimova, and Govhar Beydullayeva triumphed in their matches. This championship also provides opportunities for 10 spots in the World Cup.

In the second round of the championship, Azerbaijani players are paired as follows:

Ulviyya Fataliyeva will face Zala Urh from Slovenia. Ayan Allahverdiyeva is set to compete against Anna Ushenina from Ukraine. Narmin Abdinova will go up against Antoanetta Stefanova from Bulgaria. Govhar Beydullayeva will play against Jana Schneider from Germany.

Turkan Mammadyarova is matched with Anastasia Savina from France. Sabina Ibrahimova will challenge Julia Antolak from Poland.

Gulnar Mammadova will meet Agnesa Ter-Avetisjana from Latvia. Finally, Lala Huseynova will take on Eleni Revelioti from Greece.