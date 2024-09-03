Fan-zone and concert tickets for Formula 1 out on sale

3 September 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fan-zone and concert tickets for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will be held on September 13-15, are already on sale.

Azernews reports that at the end of the race week, live music performances, games, simulators, virtual reality experiences, and dances in different zones will give fans a real festival atmosphere on the boulevard stage in the entertainment zone, which is updated every year.

Fans will be able to see all the activations of Formula 1 in the fan zone this year and will have the opportunity to follow the pilots and their teams in the fan forum.

For photo enthusiasts, large Formula 1 decorations, an exhibition of retro cars, live sculptures, "selfie" zones provide the perfect opportunity to capture the most memorable shots from Formula 1.

The entertainment zone offers different types of games and activities for children as well as adults.

Also, from today, the sale of separate tickets for the concert programs that will take place during the competition week has started. It should be noted that the stars of the music world, Will Smith, Black Coffee, and J Balvin, will perform at the grand concerts to be held on September 13-14.

Those who want to experience the great atmosphere of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and feel the excitement directly can purchase fan zone tickets and concert tickets. Tickets can be purchased from the official website and mobile application of Baku City Circle.

---

