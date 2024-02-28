Procession of SUVs takes place, organised by AAF and Avtolux Azerbaijan [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

28 February 2024 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

With the organization of Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and Avtolux Azerbaijan, a procession of Land Rover Range Rover off-road vehicles has been held on the Baku-Gusar-Laza route.

The march, which started at Heydar Aliyev Centre, ended in Gusar district, Azernews reports.

After the march, an entertainment program was organised for the event participants, and certificates and gifts were presented on behalf of the organisers.

