Third "AGF Trophy" international rhythmic gymnastics tournament to be held in Baku

The third "AGF Trophy" international rhythmic gymnastics tournament approved by the International Gymnastics Federation will be held in Baku from April 14 to 16, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, adult gymnasts will join the young rhythmic gymnasts in this year's competition.

For the first time in 2018, and then in 2019, Azerbaijan hosted an international tournament among young people called "AGF Trophy". This competition will serve as a trial for senior gymnasts for the rhythmic gymnastics world cup competitions, which will be held at the same place on April 21-23.

During the three-day competition, the participants will compete in both individual and group exercises.

