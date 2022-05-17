Azerbaijan has not yet started negotiations to extend the contract with Formula 1

17 May 2022 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Baku's current contract runs until the 2024 race and discussions had not yet started about a potential extension, Baku race promoter Arif Rahimov said, Trend reports citing Motorsport.

However, one thing he was especially eager to see was for Baku to secure one of the six sprint races that are being planned for next year. He said it was something he wanted to address with F1 bosses at next month's GP.

"That is on my agenda for this year's race," he said. "With how busy F1 is right now, I think the best time to get their attention into the novelties is when they're here actually racing.

"I'm a big proponent for it [the sprint races]. I really like the idea. I think it's good to just mix things around a little bit throughout the years.

"Things can get boring when people get too used to the same format, and then they lose their interest. So when these sort of changes come in, I think it's good for the sport."

