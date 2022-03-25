By Trend

Participation in the sixth Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Artistic Gymnastics Championship gives me confidence in my own abilities and will be a great start for the future, young participant of the competition, representing the Ojag Sports club, Nazrin Humbatova told Trend.

"Preparation for the competition was not easy and I trained hard to show a good result. I think that the Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship are important stages in improving sporting excellence. This is not the first time I perform in the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena and competitions here have always given me confidence," Humbatova noted.

She has been doing gymnastics for seven years, the athlete said.

"The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup starts in Baku next week. I will definitely follow the competitions and cheer for the representatives of our country - Samira Gahramanova and Milana Minakovskaya," the young gymnast added.

A total of 69 athletes representing the Ojag Sport Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve of Sumgait and the city of Balakan participate in the competitions, which are held from 25 March through 26 March.

Gymnasts perform in five age categories: "kids" (boys born from 2013 through 2014 / girls born from 2014 through 2015), "children" (boys born from 2011 through 2012 / girls born from 2012 through 2013), "pre-juniors" (boys born from 2009 through 2010 / girls - born from 2010 through 2011), "juniors" (boys born from 2005 through 2008 / girls born from 2007 through 2009), "adults" (boys born in 2004 and older / girls born in 2006 and older) at the competitions.

After a two-year break, thanks to easing measures under a special quarantine regime, spectators have the opportunity to watch the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena. They must carry a valid vaccination certificate or immune certificate, a certificate of contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19, with the exception of persons under 18 years of age.

