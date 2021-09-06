By Laman Ismayilova

A cycle race "Zefer kuboku" has been solemnly held within "Ilhamlı qelebeler" Sports Festival.

The cycle race dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War brought together journalists and media representatives.

The competition started at Republican cycle track, near the "January 20" metro station.

The project was implemented by BrendSport with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, Republican Olympic Cycling School, Azerbaijan Sports Journalists Federation, Young cyclists Public Union and Azerbaijan Disabled Cyclists Support Public Union.

Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Khazar Isayev, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation Farhad Aliyev, director of the Republican Olympic Cycling School Faig Gurbanov, director of the Republican Cycling Track Jeykhun Mirzoyev, Vice President of the Grappling Federation Huseynali Abbasli, national referee and wrestling coach Hijran Sharifov and the author of the project, Bahruz Sammadov addressed the event.

In their remarks, the speakers stressed the role of the state in the development of sports and fruitful leisure among young people.

They noted that the Azerbaijani athletes successfully represented the country at the international area.

TV presenter of AzTV Samira Mustafayeva was host for the event.

The first place among men was taken by Zaur Hajiyev (Baku TV), the second - Elgun Mansimov (Trend News Agency), the third - Umud Suleymanov (AzTV).

The representative of the "Magical world" kids magazine Aynur Niftaliyeva took the first place. The second place went to Gunay Agazadeh (Ughurdan Speech Development Center), while Gyulzar Ibrahimova ("Magical world" kids magazine) ranked third.

Mehman Rahmanzade, Bahlul Aliyev and Amid Hasanguliyev were winners among the paralympians.

The winners were awarded with medals, diplomas and prizes from sponsors.

Notably, a series of the chess tournaments, table tennis, football and paintball will be held until November 8 as part of the "Ilhamlı qelebeler" Sports Festival.

