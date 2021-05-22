By Trend

The hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is spacious and beautiful, Russian athlete Kirill Klimov, a participant in the World Age Group Competitions in Aerobic Gymnastics, told Trend on May 22.

"The hall of the arena in the city is large, this gives a lot of freedom in space and you can concentrate on the performance. The competitions are organized at the highest level, and all details have been taken into account,” Klimov said. “Besides, all necessary security measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic are strictly monitored and exactly followed in Baku.”

Speaking about his performance in the second day of the competitions, the gymnast noted that he could have performed the program better.

"I will reconsider my performance, and tomorrow, in the final, I’ll try to correct my mistakes," he said.

The athlete also noted the importance of support from family and close relatives at major tournaments.

"The most important thing is the support of people close to me, it helps me," added Klimov.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshana Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

