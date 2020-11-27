By Laman Ismayilova

National gymnasts Narmin Bayramova and Alina Gezalova have reached the finals of the 36th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The gymnasts performed in the individual juniors program. They showed their best in the exercises with a rope and a ball.

Gezalova reached the finals in the exercises with a ball. The gymnast scored 21.200 points. Bayramova reached the finals in the exercises with a rope. As a result of the competition, the athlete scored 19.150 points.

Leili Aghazade scored 18.900 points for exercise with a ball. She also got 19.050 points in the exercise with a rope.

The gymnasts will perform the exercises with clubs and ribbons on November 27.

The 36th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics has brought together gymnasts from 23 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by 11 athletes, including junior gymnasts Narmin Bayramova, Leili Aghazade, Alina Gezalova and Ilona Zeynalova.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova are performing in the individual program while a team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina in the group exercises in the seniors category.

The 36th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will last until November 29.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz