Trend:

Finalists of the tumbling event among juniors at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku have been announced.

Following the qualification, Russian gymnasts Diana Bratkova and Elina Stepanova, gymnasts from UK Jessica Brain and Kaitlin Lafferty, France's Manon Morancais and Candy Briere-Vetillard, Portugal’s Mariana Cascalheira and Belgium's Anna Buyens reached the finals.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12.

The trampoline qualification competitions among seniors, double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors, as well as team finals in double mini-trampoline among juniors, and trampoline competitions among seniors are being held today.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.