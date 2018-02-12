By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani judo fighter Iryna Kindzerska has claimed a bronze medal at Paris Grand Slam 2018. She secured the medal in the women’s 78kg weight class.

The tournament brought together more than 400 fighters from 71 countries.

Iryna Kindzerska switched from Ukraine to Azerbaijan last year. She grabbed bronze at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. She won the Grand Prix Düsseldorf in 2017 vs her nemesis Tachimoto. Kindzerska fought the World Junior Championships final in 2009. She won the EYOD in Belgrade in 2007. In 2015, she won bronze at the Grand Slam of Paris, Grand Prix Jeju and Grand Prix Budapest. She won more than 20 World Cup medals.

