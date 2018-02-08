By Trend

Three female athletes - Yuliya Inshina, Marina Nekrasova and Mariia Smirnova - will represent Azerbaijan at the upcoming FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Nina Pravdina, head coach of women’s artistic gymnastics team, told Trend on February 8.

She said that her team continues training.

“We think that we can reach the finals and compete for medals,” she added.

Regarding the distribution of disciplines among the gymnasts, Pravdina noted that this issue hasn’t yet been fully resolved.

“I can say that Marina Nekrasova will most likely perform in all four disciplines (vault, uneven bars, beam and floor exercise),” Pravdina added. “Smirnova will perform in uneven bars and, perhaps, in vault, while Inshina will perform in beam for sure and may also compete in vault. We haven’t yet thought about who will perform in floor exercise.”

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held at Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena for the third time on March 15-18, with 163 athletes from 27 countries taking part in the event.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz