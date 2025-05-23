Russia working to create buffer zone along Ukrainian border, Putin confirms

23 May 2025 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that the Russian military is actively working on the creation of a "security buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine, Azernews reports.

The statement came during a meeting with government officials on May 22.

"A decision has been made to create the necessary security buffer zone along the border. Our armed forces are currently solving this problem. The enemy's firing points are being actively silenced, the work is underway," Putin said.

He listed Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk as among the Russian regions most affected by recent Ukrainian attacks, noting that the buffer zone aims to mitigate these threats.

The initiative comes amid increasing pressure from local officials. During a recent meeting with municipal heads in the Kursk region, the head of the Glushkov district, Pavel Zolotarev, appealed directly to Putin, proposing the establishment of a buffer zone extending into Ukraine’s Sumy region. When asked by Putin how deep the zone should be, Zolotarev responded that Russia should "at least" take control of the city of Sumy.

This proposal coincides with heightened concerns in Ukraine. In mid-May, authorities in the Sumy region announced the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents from 202 settlements near the Russian border, underscoring the increasing intensity of cross-border hostilities.