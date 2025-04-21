London increase production of artillery shells in order not to depend on United States

21 April 2025 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The UK is set to significantly increase the production of RDX (Research Department Explosive) explosives and 155 mm artillery shells to reduce its dependence on supplies from the United States and France, Azernews reports.

In the next two years, the British defense company BAE Systems plans to ramp up its production of 155 mm shells for howitzers and self-propelled guns by 16 times.

In an interview, Steve Cardew, a senior member of BAE management, revealed that the company has developed a new technology for producing RDX, which is the first of its kind globally. According to Cardew, the company has designed an automated production facility that can be housed in a standard cargo container. This facility is capable of producing up to 100 tons of explosives per year. BAE plans to sell this decentralized RDX production technology to other countries in the future. Cardew also mentioned that the company expects growing demand for such technology due to the policies of the new US administration and escalating global tensions.

The finished artillery shells will be produced at a new BAE factory in Wales, which is expected to begin operations this summer.

As Europe’s largest arms supplier, BAE intends to manufacture ammunition without relying on American technology or components. This approach will enable the company to supply its products to other countries without the restrictions imposed by International Arms Trade Regulations (ITAR), which govern the transfer of US-made military goods and technologies.

Currently, BAE is the UK's only manufacturer of NATO-standard 155 mm artillery shells, but it has been dependent on RDX supplies from the USA and France for their production.

This move by the UK and BAE underscores a growing trend among countries to reduce reliance on foreign supplies for critical military components, especially amid rising geopolitical tensions. By building domestic capabilities in RDX production, the UK can strengthen its defense autonomy and enhance its national security posture.