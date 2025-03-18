Azernews.Az

Bulgaria build H2START hydrogen valley at cost of €15 million

18 March 2025
Bulgaria will build a Centre of Excellence in Hydrogen Technologies (H2START) in the city of Stara Zagora, which will be funded with a €15 million grant from the European Commission, the Ministry of Energy announced in a statement on its website, Azernews reports.

