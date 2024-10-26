Turkish MFA issues statement regarding Israel's missile strikes on Iran

26 October 2024 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement regarding Israel's missile strikes on Iran, Azernews reports.

The statement highlights that Israel is bringing the region to the brink of a large-scale war and emphasizes the need for the international community to increase efforts to put an end to such actions by official Tel Aviv.

The Turkish Ministry also noted that Ankara is against the emergence of another war hotspot in the region, as well as the prevalence of lawlessness.

The institution has called on both regional states and foreign actors to intensify efforts toward establishing peace in the Middle East.

