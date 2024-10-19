Baku prepares for COP29: Traffic Management Monitoring underway for safe event logistics

19 October 2024 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the preparatory process for the COP29 climate conference, scheduled to take place in Baku from November 11-22, traffic management monitoring is being conducted in the capital to ensure safe and uninterrupted traffic during the event, Azernews reports citing the COP29 Operating Company.

Monitoring activities on October 19, from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM, included testing the accommodation facilities in the city center for conference participants, along with designated bus routes to the Heydar Aliyev Center and Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Special vehicles assigned to COP29 were also involved.

Over 20 cars and 15 buses participated in the monitoring conducted by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Azerbaijan Ground Transport Agency. Notably, the intra-city monitoring was carried out without imposing traffic restrictions. The main objective of these measures is to test traffic patterns for special vehicles to manage potential road congestion during the COP29 conference. Approximately 350 trained COP29 volunteers are also participating in the simulations to ensure readiness for their roles during the event.

Additionally, monitoring will continue on the night of October 20, from 2:30 AM to 4:30 AM, with partial road restrictions. This phase will involve simulations with designated buses, taxis, and special service vehicles around central hotels, Baku Stadium (the event venue), and Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

