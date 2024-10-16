Scientists found that Alzheimer's disease affects the brain in two stages

16 October 2024 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have discovered that Alzheimer's disease destroys the brain in two stages, Azernews reports.

At an early stage of this disease, only certain types of cells are damaged, and this process is slow and without visible symptoms, the scientists note. In the second phase, the disease causes more extensive damage, which is accompanied by the appearance of symptoms such as memory loss.

Scientists examined the brains of 84 volunteers and found that inhibitory neurons, especially those inhibiting somatostatin (SST), are damaged at an early stage of the disease. These cells play an important role in neural circuits, and their loss may underlie changes leading to the development of Alzheimer's disease.

Studies have shown that the cells of the middle temporal gyrus, which are responsible for memory and perception, are the most vulnerable in the disease. It has also been found that the REELIN gene can increase the vulnerability of some neurons, while astrocytes can protect brain cells from destruction.

According to the results of the study, the main destructive processes, such as mass cellular destruction and inflammation, occur in the later stages of the disease. However, at an early stage, changes occur gradually and without noticeable symptoms, which makes early diagnosis difficult.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz