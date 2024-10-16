United States supply Taiwan with about 1 thousand kamikaze drones

16 October 2024 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States and Taiwan have signed contracts for the supply of about 1,000 Switchblade 300 and ALTIUS 600MV kamikaze drones for $163.7 million, Azernews reports.

According to him, information about the two contracts was published on the procurement website of the Taiwanese authorities. The first of them, with a total cost of $54 million, provides for the supply of anti-personnel drones. As the agency notes, we are talking about 720 Switchblade 300 barrage ammunition. They should be handed over to the Taiwanese army by the end of November 2029.

The second contract worth $109.7 million provides for the supply of drones to defeat armored vehicles. According to the agency, we are talking about 291 ALTIUS 600M-V drones. Under the terms of the agreement, they will be transferred to the Taiwanese army by the end of 2027.

---

