PhilHealth Corporation Launches Assistance Package for Filipino Children

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has launched a new package of measures to address malnutrition among Filipino children, Azernews reports.

It was reported that the country's State Department of Health conducted a general assessment jointly with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

According to a joint report by UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the World Bank on malnutrition for 2022, one in three Filipino children under the age of five has stunted growth.

It was reported that the package of outpatient therapeutic care can be obtained through institutions accredited by PhilHealth.

