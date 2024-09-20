West sees post-Soviet space as field of experience, Russian diplomat says

20 September 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Collectively, the West considers the post-Soviet space a field of experience.

As reported by Azernews, citing TASS, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, said this within the framework of the IV Eurasian Women's Forum.

"Unfortunately, the West and NATO countries look at the post-Soviet space as an area for their own experience," he said.

Zakharova noted that in this way the Western countries are trying to neutralize the culture of the post-Soviet countries and to get the opportunity to manage their resources.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz