Thailand's tourism revenues may amount to $53 billion by end of year

2 September 2024 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Thailand expects to receive 36 million foreign tourists by the end of the year and receive revenue from the tourism industry in the amount of 1.8 trillion baht ($53 billion), Azernews reports.

According to the head of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Trapani Kiatphaibun, the introduced 60-day visa-free regime for citizens of 93 countries, as well as the restoration of air traffic to 82% of the level of 2019, should contribute to this.

Thus, the tourism authority adjusted the previous forecast, according to which Thailand expected 40 million foreign tourists to arrive in 2024 and an income of 2.3 trillion baht ($68 billion).

The total revenue of the Thai tourism industry in 2023, after the country received more than 28 million foreign visitors, amounted to 1.2 trillion baht ($35 billion).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz