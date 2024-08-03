Kazakhstan keeps pursuing digitalization of energy industry

3 August 2024 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan has implemented several key initiatives to digitalize the energy industry in 2024, Azernews reports, citing the government's report on the development of the energy sector in the first half of 2024.

In particular, a pilot project has been launched for digital monitoring of the licensing and contract conditions of subsoil users.

At the same time, the Digital Generation Map module was put into trial operation and began accepting reports on renewable energy sources.

As part of the Digital Energy Platform, various modules were also developed and implemented, including passports for energy-producing enterprises and cabinets for government agencies and consumers.

As the government noted, plans for the current year include the development of the system and further digitalization of processes, which should help increase the transparency and efficiency of energy resource management.

"Also worth noting are projects to automate government services and create electronic classifiers of goods for the oil and gas industry," the government said.

In addition to this, work is underway to automate the supply plan using elements of artificial intelligence and launch pilot projects on the labeling and traceability of motor oils.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan produced 90 million tons of oil in 2023, which is 6.9 percent higher than in 2022. Oil exports also increased and amounted to 70.5 million tons, which is 9.6 percent more than the previous year. Moreover, Kazakhstan plans to increase oil production in 2024 to 90.3 million tons.

In 2023, gas production in Kazakhstan amounted to 59.063 billion cubic meters, including large fields such as Tengiz (16.009 billion cubic meters), Karachaganak (22.385 billion cubic meters), Kashagan (11.856 billion cubic meters), and others (8.813 billion cubic meters). Kazakhstan is projected to produce 60.456 billion cubic meters of raw natural gas in 2024.

Furthermore, electricity production in Kazakhstan amounted to 112.8 billion kWh in 2023. Electricity imports during this period amounted to 3.4 billion kWh, and exports were 1.4 billion kWh. In 2023, the volume of electricity consumption was at the level of 115 billion kWh (in 2022, 112.9 billion kWh).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz