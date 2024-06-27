FLSmidth and Tajikistan Ministry partner on mining sector cooperation with MoU signing

27 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Investment Project Implementation Center of Tajikistan's Ministry of Industry and New Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with FLSmidth, a multinational headquartered in Denmark, Azernews reports.

According to Tajikistan's ministry, the memorandum was formalized during a meeting between Minister Sherali Kabir and FLSmidth's leadership represented by Peter Flanagan. Discussions centered on identifying key areas for collaboration in the mining sector and outlining joint project initiatives. Tajikistan, with 93 percent of its terrain consisting of mountainous regions rich in minerals like lithium, copper, and antimony, featured prominently in the talks.

The memorandum outlines plans for a Joint Plan and the establishment of a Working Group between the parties. FLSmidth, known for its expertise in technology and equipment for mining, beneficiation, and cement industries, will play a crucial role in these developments.

