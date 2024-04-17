Iran's exports to Belarus increases

17 April 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 19), exports of goods from Iran to Belarus reached $20 million, which means an increase of 34 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

According to the information, carpets, polystyrene, polyester paint, mineral oils, medicines, fruits, polyethylene, pistachios, raisins and tomato paste were among the main exported goods to Belarus during this period.

Also last year, Iran increased imports of goods from Belarus by 35 percent, reaching a volume of 59 million dollars.



