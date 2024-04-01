Kyrgyz, Chinese businessmen hold meeting

1 April 2024 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A meeting was held in Cholpon-Ata between entrepreneurs of the Issyk-Kul Region of the Kyrgyz Republic and a delegation from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of the People's Republic of China, Azernews reports, citing the plenipotentiary mission of the President of Kyrgyzstan in this region.

Representatives of the business communities of both countries expressed their willingness to cooperate in various sectors of the economy, including tourism, agriculture and trade. Both sides confirmed their desire to develop partnerships and implement joint projects in the long term.

The delegation from China was headed by Chairman of the People's Government of XUAR Erkin Tuniyaz, thereby expressing serious interest in the development of trade and economic ties between the regions.

The event ended with an exchange of contact information and an agreement on further cooperation, as well as meetings to promote joint projects and strengthen mutually beneficial relations.

---

