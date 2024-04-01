Preliminary results of local elections in Turkiye: RPP is leading

1 April 2024 01:28 (UTC+04:00)

More than 75.88 percent of ballots were counted in Turkiye.

Azernews reports that according to the preliminary results, the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is leading.

The party results are as follows:

Justice and Development Party (AKP) - 36.12 percent

Republican People's Party (CHP) - 37.15 percent

DEM party - 5.8 percent

Re-Prosperity Party - 5.83 percent

IYI party - 3.62 percent

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 4.57 percent

Other parties - 6.73 percent

---

