Preliminary results of local elections in Turkiye: RPP is leading
More than 75.88 percent of ballots were counted in Turkiye.
Azernews reports that according to the preliminary results, the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is leading.
The party results are as follows:
Justice and Development Party (AKP) - 36.12 percent
Republican People's Party (CHP) - 37.15 percent
DEM party - 5.8 percent
Re-Prosperity Party - 5.83 percent
IYI party - 3.62 percent
Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 4.57 percent
Other parties - 6.73 percent
---
