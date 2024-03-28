Turkiye's MURAD AESA Aircraft Nose Radar successfully installed on F-16

28 March 2024 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Turkiye continues to make history in national aviation technologies. MURAD AESA Aircraft Nose Radar, developed by Aselsan, was successfully installed on the F-16 fighter plane. The radar system, which significantly reduces the risk of aircraft being detected, is used by the world's most advanced 5th-generation warplanes. Turkiye now has the technology that was developed by countries such as the USA, China, England, Japan, and France.

AESA radars, an important part of modern military technology, are used on many platforms, from warplanes to ships and land-based systems. AESA radars, which can monitor different targets at the same time, stand out with their fast target detection feature. These radars, which offer high resolution to their users, simultaneously perform other radar tasks while monitoring and tracking targets.

In case of failure of any of the modules of AESA radars, which are less detectable compared to traditional radar systems, automatic backup is activated. This provides high security. MURAD is expected to provide huge capability gains to the aircraft with its simultaneous air-air and air-ground missions, multiple target detection/tracking, beyond-visual missile guidance, high-resolution ground image creation, and electronic warfare functions.

National unmanned aircraft ANKA III goes higher with each test flight. The national unmanned aircraft ANKA III, which made its first flight at the end of December, made its third flight. ANKA III, which reached an altitude of 8 thousand feet in its first meeting with the sky, rose to 10 thousand feet in the last test. In the third flight, which lasted 2 hours, ANKA III's autopilot and flight mechanics tests were performed.

TAI General Manager Temel Kotil stated that the delivery of ANKA III to the Air Force is targeted by the end of the year.

“ANKA-3 cannot exceed the speed of sound now, but its new version, the twin-engine water speed, will exceed the speed of sound. We built the second and third ANKA-3. Delivery will be at the end of this year or the beginning of next year,” Kotil said.

Turkiye's first national turbofan aircraft engine, TEI-TF6000, can also be integrated into ANKA III. The engine, which was fired for the first time in recent weeks, is an important step on the way to the national engine of the national combat aircraft KAAN and is planned to be used in ANKA III and Kızılelma. The current engine used in ANKA III comes from Ukraine.

Ground systems and data links used in ANKA and AKSUNGUR were considered basic in ANKA III, which was separated from its family with a new software system. The ANKA III system will be managed by the same ground systems as ANKA and AKSUNGUR. These three systems can be used as complementary elements in common missions, thanks to the same ground system from which they are controlled. The ANKA III system will be able to carry 650 kilograms of ammunition at each of the two stations inside the fuselage, 650 kilograms of ammunition at each of the wing interior stations, and 100 kilograms of ammunition at each of the exterior stations. Thus, many options can be integrated into ANKA III, including large munitions such as SOM-J, MK-82, and Shelter Piercing Bomb, which are the most commonly used in unmanned aerial vehicles.

