Japan intends to develop its own passenger aircraft

28 March 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

After the failure of the Mitsubishi project, the Japanese government plans to involve private companies in another attempt to develop a new generation passenger aircraft, Azernews reports, citing the Nikkei newspaper.

The Newspaper writes that by 2035, the total volume of private and public investments could reach 5 trillion yen (about $ 33 billion).

According to the publication, the Japanese authorities are trying to learn lessons from the failed Mitsubishi project and take them into account in the new program. In particular, not one, but several companies, including industrial corporations and component manufacturers, will be involved in the development.

As part of the project, it is planned to explore the possibilities of equipping passenger aircraft with hydrogen engines instead of traditional jet engines. Therefore, car companies with experience in working with hydrogen engines can be involved in cooperation.

The details of the new aircraft development program are planned to be reflected in a document that may soon be published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

