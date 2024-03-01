1 March 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The new coin, which shows a photo of George Michael in branded sunglasses, is dedicated to the 1987 hit "Faith," Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The officially approved design of the coin was developed by artist and sculptor Sandra Deyana.

"BOOM!" Since his debut in 1998 and before George Michael became one of the best—selling solo artists of all time, he has always been a global superstar whose work inspired generations with his unique music and unique style," said Rebecca Morgan, director of collections at the company. The Royal Mint, and we are proud to present the official coin dedicated to his legacy."

George Michael in the 1980s movie "WHAM!". He became famous thanks to his band. The artist, who died at the age of 53 on Christmas Day 2016, was remembered not only for his musical talent, but also for his charitable activities.

George Michael Entertainment said in a statement, "He would be deeply touched and honored that a national institution would want to honor his memory in such a profound way."

This new coin is the latest addition to the Royal Mint's Legends of Music series, which previously honored David Bowie, Elton John and Queen.

Coin prices start from £15.50.

