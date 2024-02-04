FM Szijártó: Hungary won't supply weapons to Ukraine

4 February 2024 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

"Hungary, unlike other European Union countries, will still not supply weapons to Ukraine, but is ready to pay for the supply of non-lethal military equipment there."

According to Azernews, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijártó, said this after the informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union held in Brussels.

He recalled that the European Commission proposed to increase the budget of the European Peace Fund by 5 billion euros in 2024 to compensate the EU countries for the supply of arms to Ukraine:

"We do not want to participate in this case. I disclosed this to my colleagues today. However, Hungary will not prevent the actions of other EU countries and will take a constructive neutral position. This means that Budapest will not contribute to the European Peace Fund for the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine.

We are not obligated to allocate money for these purposes. In return, Hungary is willing to spend money on the procurement of non-lethal equipment. Therefore, the rules for using the European Peace Fund should be changed accordingly."

