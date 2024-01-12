Pyongyang may test ballistic missile in January

12 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea may test a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile in January, and launch an intercontinental ballistic missile at a normal angle within a year, Azernews reports, citing South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won Sik in an interview with the Yonhap news agency.

"North Korea appears to be continuing preparations for the test launch of a new type of medium-range ballistic missile. There is a possibility that this will happen at the beginning of the year. It cannot be ruled out that this could happen as early as January," the minister said.

He recalled that the rocket engines were tested in November.

According to Seoul's estimates, these missiles are under development and may be needed to demonstrate the potential to destroy American bases in Guam and Japan.

Shin Won Sik suggested that the DPRK could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile at a normal angle to test re-entry technologies and the accuracy of weapons. In 2023, Pyongyang launched five such missiles, in all cases the flight path was mounted. The rockets covered about 1,000 km, whereas, according to experts, when launched at a familiar angle, they can overcome 12 000 - 15 000 km, covering the territory of the USA.

"There is a possibility of launching at a practical range and a normal angle this year," the minister said.

