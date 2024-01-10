Preparing for Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team defeats Vietnam

10 January 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

The team of Kyrgyzstan played a match with Vietnam’s team in Doha on Tuesday. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

Kojo Joel opened the scoring in the 31st minute of the match. In the second half, the opponents leveled the score, but Aizar Akmatov brought the Kyrgyz team ahead in the 75th minute. The result is 2:1.

The match was of a training nature and had no official status. For Stefan Tarkovic’s team, this match was the final one in preparation for the Asian Cup, the first game of which the team will play on January 16 against Thailand.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz