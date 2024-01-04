Zuckerberg sells shares of the META for about half a billion dollars

4 January 2024 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold shares in the company worth about $ 428 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, Azernews reports about this with reference to Bloomberg.

It was noted that this is his first share sale in two years. This happened against the backdrop of the company's stock price falling to the lowest level in the last 7 years. According to the market regulator's report, Zuckerberg sold shares every trading day between November 1 and the end of the year. About 1.28 million shares of "Meta Platforms" were sold during this period.

M. Zuckerberg earned an average of 10.4 million US dollars from each sale. The highest income ( in the amount of 17.1 million US dollars) was obtained by the head of the company on December 28.

In total, M. Zuckerberg owns about 13 % of Meta's shares. His wealth is worth about 125 billion US dollars, which makes M. Zuckerberg the seventh richest person in the world.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz