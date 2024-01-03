Food products become more expensive in France

3 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

There has been a sharp increase in food prices in France over the past year and a half.

According to Azernews, France's Insee, the national statistics institute reported that food prices in the country increased by 17.9% from January 2022 to August 2023. In particular, the prices of bread, meat, and milk have risen sharply.

According to Michel-Edouard Leclerc, head of the E. Leclerc supermarket chain, food prices may continue to increase by 6-8% in the near future. Thus, the manufacturing companies point to the increase in production costs, which necessitates an increase in prices.

It should be noted that the price increase against the background of the reduction of GDP in the leading European countries indicates the difficulties faced by the continental economy.

---

