Full launch of Akkuyu NPP included in development plan of Turkiye until 2028

26 December 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

The full commissioning of the Akkuyu NPP has been included in the strategic development plan of Turkiye until 2028, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

This is stated in the text of the development plan approved by the authorities for 2024-2028.

"All the power units of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will start producing electricity. Efforts to increase the capacity of nuclear power plants will continue. Research will be conducted on new technologies such as small modular reactors, nuclear fusion, and next-generation reactor technologies," the document says.

The authorities also plan to work on the creation of a landfill in the country for the safe disposal of nuclear waste.

In general, the plan sets the task of increasing the use of nuclear technologies in the electric power industry, "adding nuclear power plants to the portfolio of sources of electricity production" in the country. The goal was also stated to increase the participation of the Turkish industry in the field of nuclear energy and technology.

---

