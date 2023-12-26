Pakistan Air Force showcases new fleet of Turkish drones

26 December 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Marking the birth anniversary of the South Asian nation’s founder, the Pakistan Air Force showcased on the weekend the upgradation of the aerial branch with Turkish weaponry including drones, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Pakistan Airforce on path to modernization, a two-and-a half minute documentary, Sunday night showcased Türkiye-produced Akinci and the Bayraktar TB-2 uncrewed combat aerial vehicles, as well as JF-17 Block III and J-10C military jets, which were added to its inventory this year. Pakistan and China have jointly produced JF fighter aircraft series.

“The video highlights the fact that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah illuminated the oppressed Muslims of the subcontinent with a ray of hope and united them as one nation to achieve a separate and independent homeland for them. It is because of Quaid’s tireless efforts that we are breathing in a free state today,” the Pakistan Air Force said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Pakistan’s secretary for defense production, Humayun Aziz, told Anadolu that Türkiye and the South Asian nation “will consolidate their work and look ahead” to new fields, including uncrewed aerial vehicles and advanced fighters.

He said that new frontiers include drones and advanced fighters "because already we are progressing a lot in the submarines and shipbuilding."

Türkiye and Pakistan are also working together in the military side on small arms and other projects, Aziz added.

Pakistan's founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on Dec. 25, 1876.

The Pakistan Air Force said Jinnah “envisioned and founded a state based on the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance, and social justice.”

“The Quaid's ideology, vision and guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline are a beacon for us in our journey to become a great nation,” it added.

According to the Stratcom Bureau, a Pakistan-based defense-related social media platform, the Pakistan Air Force documentary showed off its new inductions, including Akinci and Bayraktar TB-2 besides a family of indigenous loitering munitions, new ultra-long beyond visual range air-to-air missiles and a whole range of new SAMs (surface-to-air missiles) and PGMs (precision-guided munition) and more.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz