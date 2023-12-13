EBRD provides about $10 million loan to promote green investment in Uzbekistan

13 December 2023 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is improving access to green finance and stimulating green innovation in Uzbekistan by providing new funds to a major private domestic lender, Hamkorbank, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The EBRD’s loan of up to $10 million under its Uzbekistan Green Economy Financing Facility II (GEFF II Uzbekistan) will allow Hamkorbank to expand its energy efficiency lending to companies and households across the country, who will, in turn, use the funds to modernize production, increase their energy efficiency and improve their climate resilience.

The GEFF Uzbekistan II is supported by technical cooperation funding provided by the Climate Investment Funds (CIF), with contributions from Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom; and by the Action for Equality and Gender Multi-donor Cooperation Fund (A4EG), with contributions from Japan, Lithuania and Taipei China, to promote inclusive green lending.