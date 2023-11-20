Yerevan, Brussels sign agreement on status of EU observation mission

20 November 2023 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

Yerevan and Brussels signed an agreement regarding the status of the monitoring mission of the European Union (EU) on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

It was reported that the document refers to the status of the EU observation mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that on October 17 last year, the EU Council of Foreign Ministers decided to send a civilian mission to Armenia. The mission started functioning in February of this year. The mission, sent for a period of 2 years, consists of 100 people.

By continuing to increase the concentration of EU mission forces on its borders, Yerevan tries to bring a third party to the region that will have a consequence for the entire regional states in the future. What the large number of EU missions on the border with Azerbaijan will lead to is unknown.

According to the presidential aide, the issue of peace and normalisation of bilateral relations between Baku and Yerevan is on the agenda of Azerbaijan.

"The illegal regime of Armenia has been disarmed and removed from the territory of Azerbaijan. This means that there are no obstacles to the conclusion of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

We believe that this is a historic opportunity to change the chapter of enmity and hostility between the two countries and create a lasting peace based on the five fundamental principles proposed by Azerbaijan to the Armenian side. Armenia, in turn, should be able to implement a peace treaty with Azerbaijan without any mediation or interference from any foreign forces.

